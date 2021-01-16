Samsung will deprive charging and headphones and other smartphones

But this did not come as a surprise, since before that Apple had taken a similar step, cutting down the bundle of smartphones and smartwatches, both new and already released models at once. Samsung has a different strategy in this regard: older models, including the Note 10, are still sold with a charger in the box.

But from the statement of Samsung top managers, it became clear that in the future, other new items will lose their complete set.

“We’ve found that more and more Galaxy users are reusing accessories they already own and are making sustainable decisions in their daily lives to promote green habits. To support our Galaxy community along the way, we’re moving to ditching the charger and earbuds in our latest line of Galaxy smartphones. We believe that phasing out the charging adapters and earbuds in the boxes of our devices can help address sustainable consumption issues and eliminate the oppressive feeling consumers can have over the constant purchase of unnecessary chargers with new phones, ”Samsung said in a statement.

However, it is still unknown which gadgets and what price categories will follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy S21.