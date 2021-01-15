Samsung unveils new 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM3 sensor

Samsung, yesterday introduced not only the Galaxy S21 smartphones and Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones, but also its new camera sensor.

This is a 108-megapixel 1/1.33-inch ISOCELL HM3 module. This is already his third generation. The sensor has a pixel size of 0.8 μm. They received a 9-in-1 Nonacell structure. Thanks to this, the output is a picture with a resolution of 12 megapixels.

The Samsung ISOCELL HM3 also boasts improved PDAF autofocus and support for the Smart ISO Pro high dynamic range image processing system. It captures a frame at high and low ISO and then combines them into one image with 12-bit color depth and reduced noise. Smart ISO Pro does not require multiple shots at different exposures to produce a standard HDR image. In theory, this should significantly reduce artifacts when shooting moving subjects.

Samsung has already started mass production of the ISOCELL HM3. The sensor should appear in smartphones soon.