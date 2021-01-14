Samsung unveils Galaxy SmartTag: a small Bluetooth tracker for finding missing items or animals

Today, as expected, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag tracker debuted alongside the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds.

This is a competitor to Tile and Apple Tag (which they still can’t imagine). Outwardly, it is a small square-shaped mark that will help in finding missing items. The tracker can be hung on a bag, keychain, laptop, or even a pet collar.

The gadget works via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and connects to a smartphone via the Samsung SmartThings app. It displays the last known location on the map. You can also click a button to make the tag beep.

This sounds good, but there is a caveat: SmartTag will only work with Samsung Galaxy devices. That is, the tracker will not connect to another Android smartphone or iPhone.

Also, Galaxy SmartTag does not support Ultra-Wideband (UWB), one of the functions of which is to help objects locate each other in space. But Samsung promises a UWB version of the Galaxy SmartTag+ that will go on sale later this year.

The regular Galaxy SmartTag will go on sale on January 29 and will cost $30. Galaxy SmartTag+ will cost $40.

Recall that the Galaxy SmartTag and the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds can be obtained as a gift when pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 flagships.