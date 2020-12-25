Samsung to release 4G version of Galaxy A72 with Snapdragon 720G processor and Android 11

As it turned out, Samsung will launch not only the Galaxy A72 5G but also the 4G version of the device.

SamMobile spotted a smartphone with model number SM-A725F in the Geekbench benchmark database. According to the leak, it will be equipped with an eight-core atoll processor. This is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip. The SoC was introduced earlier this year. It is built using an 8-nanometer process technology.

Geekbench also states that the Galaxy A72 will receive 8 GB of RAM and a fresh Android 11 operating system. There is no other information about the smartphone yet, but most likely, the new item’s specifications will be the same as the Galaxy A72 5G. That is a 6.7-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display, a sub-screen scanner, and a quad-camera with a 64MP main sensor.

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy A72 5G and Galaxy A72 4G in the first half of 2021.