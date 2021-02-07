Samsung teases the Galaxy F62 smartphone

As early as tomorrow, February 8, Samsung is due to unveil a new smartphone in India, as evidenced by a poster on Flipkart.

Although the name of the new item in the promotional teaser is not indicated, it is expected that it will be the Galaxy F62, which we have already heard about many times. This is also hinted at by the #FullOnSpeedy hashtag, which insiders used to describe the Galaxy F62.

In any case, the teaser shows the back of the device with a close-up of the main camera. It consists of four modules and is made in the form of a square block in the style of iPhone 12.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy F62 is credited with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for a 32MP front camera, an Exynos 9825 processor (like the flagship Galaxy Note 10), a main camera with a 64MP main sensor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB ROM and Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box. But most importantly, it’s a large 7000mAh battery and a price tag of less than $ 340. Will this information be confirmed – we will find out tomorrow.