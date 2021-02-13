Samsung suspends One UI 3.1 update for Galaxy S20 FE

A few days ago, we wrote that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphones began to receive a new proprietary One UI 3.1 shell. But now the update is on hold.

The update is no longer available for download via OTA or Smart Switch. But why this happened – Samsung does not say. It looks like the company ran into some errors during the update, so it took a break and time to fix them.

By the way, a similar story happened at one time with the One UI 3.0 shell for the Galaxy S10. Samsung withdrew the update last month but resumed it a few days later. It is possible that the Galaxy S20 FE will be the same.

As a reminder, One UI 3.1 brings an updated interface to the Galaxy S20 FE, support for Google Discover on the desktop, the ability to add effects to video calls in third-party applications, remove location data from photos, and much more.