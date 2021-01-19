Samsung releases first update for Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung introduced Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones last week along with the flagship Galaxy S21 line of smartphones. They have now started receiving their first software update.

The system received build number R190XXU0AUA1 and weighs only 2.20 MB. Nevertheless, several useful innovations have been added to the firmware. First of all, the developers installed a hearing enhancement function and the ability to adjust the sound balance. As reported by SamMobile, thanks to this, the headphones can now be used as hearing aids. Samsung has also optimized Bixby’s voice-activated awakening, as well as system stability and performance, in the new software.

Recall that Galaxy Buds Pro looks similar to Galaxy Buds+. The earbuds boast a noise cancellation system as well as an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter. Galaxy Buds Pro is IPX7 water-resistant. They support connections to multiple devices and also have an autonomy of up to 28 hours (with a case).