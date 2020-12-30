Samsung releases Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung continues to update its smartphones to the latest Android 11. This time, the firmware has been released for last year’s Galaxy Note 10 line of devices.

According to SamMobile, the firmware has been released so far only for owners of the Plus-version of the device in Germany. The system will also be released for the regular model in the coming days.

The system received build number N975FXXU6ETLL and includes the December security patch, bug fixes, and a proprietary One UI 3.0 shell with an updated interface, enhanced Always-On Display capabilities, as well as new settings and a notification curtain.