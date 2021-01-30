Samsung releases Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 for Galaxy M21

Yesterday we wrote that Samsung has released Android 11 for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and today there is information about the update of another smartphone model.

We are talking about the state-owned Galaxy M21. Android 11 firmware for it came out with build number M215FXXU2BUAC. In addition to the January security patch, the developers also added the proprietary One UI 3.0 shell with all its features to the system. A complete list of changes can be found here.

The OTA update has just begun rolling out in India. In the near future, the firmware will reach users in other regions.