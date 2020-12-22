Samsung released Android 11 update for Galaxy S10 Lite

Yesterday we wrote that Samsung started updating the Galaxy Z Flip 5G clamshell to Android 11, and today the company has released the system ahead of the promised time for another device.

We are talking about the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone, which debuted earlier this year. According to SamMobile, smartphone users in India and Spain have already started receiving software. In the near future, the firmware should also appear in other regions.

The system received build number G770FXXU3DTL1 and weighs about 2GB. The update added a security patch for December, as well as a proprietary One UI 3.0 shell with a modified interface, new settings and a notification curtain, extended Always-On Display functions, etc. In addition, the developers have also worked on bugs, autonomy, and device performance.