Samsung patents 180-degree flip camera

Samsung has patented a smartphone with a swing-out camera that rotates 180 degrees.

Samsung has patented another version of the multi-module camera for smartphones, which can be rotated and extended.

The new unit contains three optical components with image sensors and a flash. The module is located in the back of the case.

During video calls or for taking selfies, the user can rotate the camera 180 degrees and partially extend it from the body. As a result, one of the optical components will be in front – above the top of the case.

It is noted that the operation of the system is fully automated: small electric motors are used to set the entire mechanism in motion in accordance with the user’s commands.

The new camera will be positioned so that the smartphone itself will not have cutouts or holes for it: this will result in a completely frameless design with a large front panel coverage area (over 90%). It is unclear at this point if the company is going to release a model with the patented feature.