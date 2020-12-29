Samsung patented a smartphone with a front camera that hides behind an additional screen

Samsung has registered a smartphone with a sub-screen camera and an unusual mechanism in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) patent office.

The information was obtained by our colleagues from Let’s Go Digital. They also rendered the patent.

So, it presents a device with two displays of different levels: the main screen with a hole for the front camera and an additional one. It is mounted on a special mechanism between the main display and the camera sensor. Thus, the second screen covers the front sensor. The panel can display notifications, battery power, or time. When you start the front camera, the mechanism moves down or moves to the side.

It looks interesting, but it is not yet clear whether Samsung will implement such a solution in future smartphones. If so, how strong will this structure be?