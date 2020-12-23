Samsung on January 14 will show another smart watch Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung will present the Galaxy S21 smartphones and Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones on January 14. As it turned out, in addition to these devices, another novelty should be expected at the event.

We are talking about a smartwatch Galaxy Watch Active 2. No, it will not be a new model, but only a new Rose Gold color. According to the released image, the watch will receive a gold medal case and a purple silicone strap. By the way, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + will have a similar color scheme for the Phantom Violet.

Galaxy Watch Active2 in rose gold https://t.co/fOpxoWSXZ5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 22, 2020

Recall that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was presented last year along with the Galaxy Note 10. The watch has a 1.2 or 1.4-inch display with a Super AMOLED matrix and a 247 mAh or 340 mAh battery. The device is powered by an Exynos 9110 processor paired with 768 MB of RAM and 4 GB of ROM. The watch has a heart rate sensor, ECG, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, IP68 water protection, and a touch bezel.