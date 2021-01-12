Samsung launches next-gen Galaxy Note with sub-screen camera in new commercial

Samsung has been working on a sub-screen front camera for smartphones for several years now. It looks like the next Galaxy Note could be the first such device of the manufacturer.

Samsung has released a new promotional video for materials recycling. In it, our colleagues from LetsGoDigital noticed a smartphone (2:27), which is very similar to the Galaxy Note. The device has a large display without a hole for the front camera. Therefore, it is installed under the screen. Most likely, this will be the Galaxy Note 21 (aka Galaxy Note 30). Considering that the device has rounded edges, we are talking about the Ultra model. The basic version of the device received a flat screen last year.

Recall, according to rumors, the next generation Galaxy Note will be the last. The company will ditch this line of smartphones in favor of the flagship Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Fold devices. By the way, this is most likely why all future devices of these series will receive support for the proprietary S Pen stylus.