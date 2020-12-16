Samsung launches mass production of the Galaxy Tab M62 tablet

Last week, 91mobiles journalists found out that Samsung is preparing to release the first tablet of the Galaxy Tab M series. Now there is information about the release date of the new product.

What is known

Samsung has launched mass production of the Galaxy Tab M62 at a factory in India, according to a source familiar with the company’s plans. With a high degree of probability, the device will be announced early next year.

Unfortunately, there are not many details about the tablet. It is known that the price of the novelty will be located between the budget models of the Galaxy Tab A and the flagship Galaxy Tab S. The tablet is credited with a small display (7-8 inches), a proprietary Exynos processor, 6 GB of RAM, a built-in 256 GB drive, and support for 4G LTE.

Recall that Samsung today denied rumors that it is closing the Galaxy Note line of smartphones.