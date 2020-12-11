Samsung is working on the first tablet of the new Galaxy Tab M series

Last year, Samsung announced a series of inexpensive Galaxy M smartphones and now plans to release tablets under this name as well.

According to our colleagues at 91mobiles, the first tablet of the line is already in development. It’s going to be released next year.

The novelty will be called the Galaxy Tab M62. Unfortunately, there are no details about the tablet yet. Presumably, it will receive a small display (about 7-8 inches) and decent specifications. At the price of the Galaxy Tab M devices, most likely will be located between the budget tablets Galaxy Tab A and the flagship Galaxy Tab S.

Recall that Samsung is now preparing for the presentation of smartphones Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The devices should be presented on January 14, along with the new Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones.