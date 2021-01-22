Samsung is working on a new cheap Galaxy Tab A tablet

Samsung is working on a new cheap Galaxy Tab A (2021) tablet. Its CAD images have appeared online.

Our colleagues from MySmartPrice shared the renders. The novelty will receive an 8.4-inch display and the following dimensions: 201.9 × 125.2 × 7 mm. The device will be equipped with slightly reduced frames.

In addition, the gadget will receive one main camera, a USB-C charging port, as well as a headphone jack, and cutouts for speakers on the bottom edge. There will apparently not be a fingerprint scanner in the tablet.

The 8-inch Galaxy Tab A (2020) debuted last March. Most likely, the new model will be presented at the same time.