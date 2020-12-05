Samsung is really preparing a sensor for a camera with a record 600 MP

Back in April, Samsung announced it would develop a camera sensor with a record 600MP resolution that “can capture more detail than the human eye.” Now the famous Ice Universe insider confirms this information.

According to an insider who has repeatedly “leaked” reliable information about Samsung’s new products, the company is indeed working on such a sensor.

He also showed what a smartphone with such a camera might look like. First, the sensor alone will occupy 12% of the entire back surface. Secondly, the camera will stick out a lot. Its width is 22 mm, that is, several times the thickness of the smartphone itself. As a result, the device looks strange and wild. Most likely, 600-megapixel sensors will be used in drones, other autonomous vehicles, IoT, etc.

So far, there are no other details about Samsung’s new sensors and approximate release dates.