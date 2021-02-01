Samsung is preparing to release tablets Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung recently unveiled its flagship series of smartphones, the Galaxy S21, and now looks set to update its top-end Galaxy Tab S tablets.

We are talking about the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 +. The Indian blogger The Galox shared information about them. So, the new items, according to the leak, will not differ much from last year’s Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 + models. The main innovation of the tablets will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. In addition, the devices will get more memory and the Android 11 operating system out of the box.

The base model of the Galaxy Tab S8 is credited with an 11-inch 120Hz LCD display, a side fingerprint scanner, an 8000mAh battery with 45W charging, and S Pen support. The top model Galaxy Tab S8+, in turn, will receive a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, an optical fingerprint scanner and a 10,090 mAh battery.

There is no date for the announcement of the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet yet, but we can assume that the new items will be presented in the summer.