Samsung is preparing a cheap smartphone Galaxy A22 with 5G support

Samsung plans to expand its portfolio of low-cost 5G smartphones next year. We recently said that the manufacturer will release the Galaxy A32 5G in early 2021, and now there is information about another more affordable device.

We are talking about the successor to the Galaxy A21. The device, according to leaks, will be called the Galaxy A22. It will receive support from the fifth-generation network and a price tag in the region of KRW 200,000. It’s at about $180. That is, the new product will compete with the budget 5G smartphone Realme and Redmi. The device is planned to be sold in India, Asia and, possibly, in some European countries. It will hit the market in the second half of 2021.

Unfortunately, there are no specifications for the Galaxy A22 5G yet. We can only assume that the smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700-series chip or an unannounced Qualcomm 600-series SoC.