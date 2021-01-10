Samsung is preparing a 200 MP sensor for smartphone cameras

In 2020, many flagship (and not only) smartphones received 108-megapixel camera sensors. But this is not enough for Samsung, so the company is preparing a 200MP sensor.

The information was shared by the famous network informant Ice Universe. Samsung will release many innovative ISOCELL sensors this year, he said. Among them will be a sensor with a record resolution of 200 MP.

Most likely, smartphones with such cameras will not be long in coming. Although which models will be the first to receive new sensors and when it will be – the insider does not specify.

Samsung ISOCELL will launch many innovative sensors in 2021.

200MP is coming soon. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 9, 2021

Recall that back in April Samsung announced the development of a sensor with a record resolution of 600 MP. According to company representatives, such sensors “will be able to capture more detail than the human eye.” But, most likely, they will not be used in smartphones, but in drones, other autonomous vehicles, IoT, etc.