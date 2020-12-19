Samsung has released the Galaxy Book Flex 2

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book Flex laptop last October and debuted the Galaxy Book Flex 5G in September 2020. And now came through the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2.

It is a convertible laptop with a touchscreen display, S Pen support, and a lid that can be rotated 360 degrees to turn the device into a tablet. There are two versions to choose from – with 13.3 and 15.6 inches and Full HD + resolution.

New items received 11th generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics in the younger model and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce MC450 graphics card older model. The amount of RAM LPDDR4X – up to 16 GB, SSD-drive – up to 1 TB.

The laptops are also equipped with 69.7Wh batteries, a 13MP camera, and two 5W AKG stereo speakers.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colors and will retail for $ 1,680 to $ 2,580 depending on size and modification. The 5G Royal Silver version costs $ 2,480. Acceptance of pre-orders will begin on December 21, and sales will start on January 1.