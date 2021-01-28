Samsung has released Android 11 for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung continues to update its devices to the current version of Android 11. Now the turn has finally reached the Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone.

The firmware contains the January security patch and the proprietary One UI 3.0 shell with a modified interface, new Always-On Display functions, an updated Good Lock utility, a redesigned panel with quick settings, and multimedia control buttons.

According to SamMobile, the smartphone owners in France began to receive the firmware with the build number N770FXXU7DUA8. In theory, soon, Samsung will begin a large-scale deployment of the system.

Recall that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the company’s affordable flagship smartphone, introduced a year ago. The device has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution, an Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6/8 GB of RAM, an S Pen stylus, a 4500 mAh battery with 25-watt fast charging, and a triple camera with 12 MP sensors.