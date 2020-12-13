Samsung has released an update for the Galaxy Tab S 6 years ago

Typically, Samsung smartphones and tablets receive updates over several years, but there are exceptions. As, for example, the story with the Galaxy Tab S 8.4 tablet.

Galaxy Tab S 8.4 was the first model of the Galaxy Tab S flagship tablet series. It debuted in 2014 in two variants – with WiFi and LTE. The former was powered by an Exynos 5420, while the latter was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800.

Initially, the gadget worked under the Android 4.4.2 (KitKat) operating system and eventually updated to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). Its official support officially ended a few years ago.

But now Samsung has unexpectedly released an update for the WiFi variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4 with model number SM-T700. Users have started receiving firmware number T700XXU1CTK1 in Europe. Unfortunately, the changelog for this new build is unknown.

It is also unclear if the update will be available for the LTE version in other regions.