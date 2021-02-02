Samsung has officially unveiled a new smartphone Galaxy M02

As promised, today Samsung has officially unveiled the new Galaxy M02 smartphone. This is the brother of the budget employee Galaxy M02s, only even simpler and cheaper.

The smartphone received a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels (HD + format), a MediaTek MT6739W processor, 2 or 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal memory. The memory can be expanded using a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the front is 5-megapixel, and the main one consists of two sensors, 13 and 2 MP. A 5000 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy.

There is also support for two SIM cards, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 5, GPS, and the novelty is running Android 10 with the proprietary Samsung One UI shell.

Samsung Galaxy M02 sales will start on February 9, but so far only in India. They ask for a smartphone for only $95.