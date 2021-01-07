Samsung has officially unveiled a new cheap smartphone Galaxy M02s

Today Samsung has officially unveiled the new budget smartphone Galaxy M02s.

The new model received a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD + resolution (1560 × 720 pixels) and a waterdrop notch for a 5-megapixel front camera (f / 2.2). The main camera is made in the form of a rectangular block and includes three sensors for 13, 2, and 2 MP.

The smartphone works with an old Snapdragon 450 processor. Versions with 3/32 GB and 4/64 GB of memory are offered, there is also a slot for microSD memory cards up to 1 TB.

The main feature of the Samsung Galaxy M02s is its capacious 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

In addition, the smartphone offers a dual SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Samsung One shell based on Android 10.