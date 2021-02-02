Samsung has lowered the price of its Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable smartphone

Samsung has unexpectedly decided to lower the price of its Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable smartphone.

Now Galaxy Z Flip will be sold on the official website of the manufacturer for $1199 instead of $1450 (excluding taxes). Moreover, we are not talking about a one-time promotion. Such a price tag for a smartphone will be constant. For comparison, the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra or, for example, the 256 GB iPhone 12 Pro Max are now being sold for this money in the USA. Sure, these smartphones can offer more powerful hardware, but definitely not such an interesting user experience.