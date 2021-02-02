Samsung has improved the active noise canceling system in Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung, two weeks after the release of the first firmware for the Galaxy Buds Pro, has released a second update with the number R190XXU0AUA5.

According to SamMobile, the firmware has only been released in the USA so far. It weighs only 2.2 MB, however, there are some useful changes in the software. For example, the developers have improved the operation of the active noise canceling system (ANC), as well as worked on the Ambient Sound mode and the Voice Detect function.

We will remind, Galaxy Buds Pro presented on January 15 along with the flagship line of smartphones Galaxy S21. The earbuds are similar in appearance to the Galaxy Buds +. They have an 11mm woofer, 6.5mm tweeter, IPX7 water-resistant, up to 28 hours of autonomy with a case, and multi-device connectivity.