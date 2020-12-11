Samsung has confirmed the date of the presentation of the flagship series of smartphones Galaxy S21

Rumors have surfaced on the web that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 flagships next month. The company has now confirmed this.

So, as expected, the presentation of the devices will take place on January 14 on the last day of the virtual exhibition CES 2021. According to the Android Authority, there is no official invitation to the event yet, but the date was revealed by one of the largest company stores in India. By the way, Samsung is already accepting exclusive pre-orders for smartphones in this country.

Recall that the new lineup will include three models: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The devices will receive AMOLED displays with different diagonals and a frequency of 120 Hz, Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processors (depending on the region), and several cameras. The top model in the series will boast a 108-megapixel sensor. The new items will work on the Android 11 operating system with the One UI 3.1 proprietary shell.