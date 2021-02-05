Samsung has announced the Galaxy M12 with an Infinity-V screen

Remember we recently wrote that Samsung is preparing a budget smartphone Galaxy M12 for release? So now the device has appeared on the Vietnamese website of the company.

There is no price tag or launch date for the Galaxy M12 yet. But the site revealed its images and basic specifications.

So, the new product has an Infinity-V display with a diagonal of 6.5 inches and a resolution of HD +. An eight-core processor is installed under the hood of the device. The chip model is still unknown, but according to rumors, this is the proprietary SoC Exynos 850. It is paired with 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB of ROM. By the way, the built-in storage can be expanded with a microSD memory card.

The Galaxy M12 also received a 6000 mAh energy-intensive battery with 15-watt charging, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, an 8 MP front camera, the main one with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors and a simplified One UI shell. Core 3.1. There is no NFC module in the device.