Samsung has already opened the reception of pre-orders for unannounced flagships Galaxy S21

Samsung decided this year to hurry up with the presentation of the flagship Galaxy S21 family and pre-orders. There, on the official website of the company, you can already register and place an order.

True, so far, only China residents have such an opportunity since the acceptance of pre-orders started on the Samsung China website. The smartphones’ exact name is not listed here; instead of the codename “the first flagship of 2021” is used, and the landing page is called “first Samsung 5G flagship of 2021”.

All interested parties must make a symbolic prepayment – 100 yuan (about 15 US dollars). Later, those who decide to refuse will receive a refund, and those who do buy the new product will have this amount deducted from the purchase price.

Also, Samsung will be giving away 21 free smartphones to pre-order.

We will remind you, the flagships Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra will be presented on January 14. Pre-orders should start on the same day.