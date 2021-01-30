Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra appeared on renders

Famous insider Ben Geskin, who has repeatedly published renders of smartphones, this time showed how the foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra might look like.

In fact, this is just Ben’s idea, not a render of the future device. “It’s just my ideal concept, ultraversion, which doesn’t really exist,” explains Geskin.

Here's how I imagine Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra pic.twitter.com/xeNNe2WGpd — Ben Geskin 📸📱👨‍💻 (@BenGeskin) January 29, 2021

But the gadget looks great. Basically, this is the recently unveiled Galaxy S21 Ultra, only foldable. It has the same main camera unit and stylus, and in terms of form factor it resembles the Galaxy Fold, that is, it is made in the form of a book.

Instead, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be announced this year. It is credited with a 7.55-inch main screen and a 6.21-inch additional screen, as well as a stylus in the kit. What design Samsung will choose for the main camera is still unclear, but it is possible that it will be the same as the Galaxy S21 line.