Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone started updating to Android 11

Samsung has begun updating its foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 2 to Android 11 ahead of the Galaxy S21 announcement.

The firmware was released with build number F916BXXU1CTLL and weighs more than 2 GB. The system installed the January security patch, all the main features of Android 11, as well as the new proprietary One UI 3.0 shell. It has received many improvements, including an updated interface, new Always-On Display features, a redesigned quick settings panel, an updated Good Lock utility, and more.

Smartphone users in Germany began to receive the system. In the coming days, the firmware will reach our region.