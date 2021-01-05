Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only member of the series with a microSD card slot

A few days ago, we wrote that the flagships of the Samsung Galaxy S21 would lose the microSD card slot. Now insider Roland Quandt has shared the updated information on social networks.

According to an insider, the Galaxy S21 won’t have a slot for expanding memory, but not all three line models. Senior Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only representative to retain the microSD slot.

True, this information concerns the European market. Therefore, it is not yet clear whether this will apply in other regions as well.

Disclaimer #2: This is for Europe. Do not have any info on other regions. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 4, 2021

Also, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will boast a decent amount of storage. It will be available in 16/512 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/128 GB versions.

We will remind, also complete with new flagships, most likely. There will be no charging adapter and headphones.

European prices for the Galaxy S21 series are expected to start at €850 for the S21, €1,049 for the S21+, and €1,400 for the S21 Ultra. The official presentation of new products is scheduled for January 14.