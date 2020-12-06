Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship credited with best-in-class periscope camera

New details about the 2021 flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 continue to appear online. This time, the Ice universe insider spoke about the camera of the older model – Galaxy S21 Ultra.

One of the main camera modules will be occupied by a periscope, significantly improved compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. According to Ice universe, it will be the most advanced camera in its class: 10MP resolution, 1.22μm pixels, large aperture, good autofocus, and Dual Pixel support.

It is also a significant advantage that the design involves refraction of light only twice, although this usually happens 5 times. As a result, you should get better quality pictures.

As for the optical zoom, it will be 10x. But in this regard, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is far from the first.

Recall that the Galaxy S21 Ultra should also receive a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 6.8-inch 2K Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 or 144 Hz, a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor (depending on the market), a 5000 mAh battery, and an Android operating system 11 with the new One UI 3.1. Besides, the flagship is credited with supporting the proprietary S Pen stylus, like representatives of the Galaxy Note family.