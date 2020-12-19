Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra completely declassified

German insider Roland Quandt has published all the details about the top smartphone of the Galaxy S21 line.

So, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be equipped with a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED panel. The screen will have rounded edges, WQHD + resolution, and 120Hz support. Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra, 120Hz will run at its maximum resolution.

The flagship Snapdragon 888 processor will be installed under the hood. In some regions, the device will be released with the proprietary SoC Exynos 2100. By the way, it will be shown at the event on January 12. The chip will be paired with 12GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will not have a microSD card slot.

The front camera of the smartphone will receive a 40-megapixel sensor with a 25 mm lens. In turn, the main one will have a setup of four sensors of 108 Mp + 12 Mp + 10 Mp + 10 Mp with OIS support and 10x hybrid zoom. As for autonomy, a 5000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging should be responsible for it in the device. The device will receive a fresh version of Android 11 and a new One UI 3.1 shell out of the box. The smartphone will weigh 228 grams. That’s 6 grams more than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be presented on January 14, along with other models in the line. For the device, they will ask for 1399 euros in Europe.