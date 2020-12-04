Samsung Galaxy S21 still gets a version with Snapdragon 888

After the announcement of the Snapdragon 888 chip, Samsung is one of the few companies that hasn’t announced that it is going to release a smartphone on the new SoC. Therefore, many have assumed that the Galaxy S21 will only enter the market with the proprietary Exynos 2100 processor, but this is not the case.

Our colleagues at SamMobile spotted the Galaxy S21 in the Geekbench database. The handset passed the performance test with model number SM-G991U. The report says a Lahaina processor powers the device. This is the code name for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. Therefore, we are expecting two versions of the device again next year.

In addition to the chip model, Geekbench also indicates that the new product will receive 8 GB of RAM and a fresh Android 11 operating system. By the way, it was released yesterday for the flagships Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We will remind you, Galaxy S21 should be presented in January along with Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The device is credited with a 6.2-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display at 120 Hz, several memory modifications, a triple main camera with 12 MP + 12 MP + 64 MP, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a 4000 mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging.