Samsung Galaxy S21 scored 4 out of 10 for maintainability

Just in time for the start of sales of the new flagships of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family in Ukraine, iFixit specialists released an article dedicated to the analysis of the base model.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S21 has a plastic case and a flat-screen, which, it would seem, should simplify the repair process. Indeed, it is not difficult to open the gadget: the same screws are used as fasteners, for which only one screwdriver is required. And this greatly simplifies the repair.

But problems arise with the display and the battery. The battery is firmly glued, and the screen is very fragile and may break during “opening”. But these are the parts that break down in a smartphone most often.

Also, as noted by iFixit, many of the components are modular and independently replaceable, but the lack of a headphone jack means double the load and wear and tear on the USB-C port.

As a result, Samsung Galaxy S21 received only 4 points out of 10 for maintainability.