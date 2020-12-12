Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus with ultra-thin bezels and triple camera appeared on video

The closer the presentation of the Galaxy S21, the more new items leaked on the network. This time, the Plus-version of the device was noticed in the video.

The video with the smartphone was published on the YouTube channel Random Stuff 2. The video confirms all previous leaks. Moreover, the device will receive an attractive appearance with a “leaky” display and ultra-thin frames from all four sides. The video also shows that the flagship will have a triple main camera and a matte back of the body. Most likely, such a panel will be installed only in the black version.

Who cares, the video also shows the results of the smartphone performance test in Geekbench 5. The Galaxy S21 Plus scored 1115 points in the single-core test, and the multi-core test – 3326 points. This is a good increase compared to the current Galaxy S20 Plus model (830 and 3087 points), although the novelty does not reach the iPhone 12 Pro (1585 and 3924 points).

The Galaxy S21 line of smartphones will be presented on February 14. The devices should be presented along with the Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones.