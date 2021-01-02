Samsung Galaxy S21 flagships will lose not only the included charging, but also the microSD slot

Famous insider Roland Quandt has shared new details on the unannounced flagships of the Samsung Galaxy S21 on social media.

According to him, all smartphones of the line will lose the slot for microSD memory cards. Of course, this may cause a wave of criticism against Samsung, but there is nothing surprising in this: with the increase in the amount of internal storage, many smartphone manufacturers refuse to support memory cards. And the same Apple never used expandable memory at all.

Samsung, in turn, has already experimented with the abandonment of the MicroSD slot. For example, it was not in the flagships of the Galaxy Note 20. As for the Galaxy S series, if Quandt’s information is confirmed, then the Galaxy S21 smartphones will become the second after the Galaxy S6 without memory card support. But Samsung will offer different versions with a minimum of 128 GB of ROM.

No charging, but not everywhere

In addition, the Galaxy S21 should also lose the included charger. But Roland Quandt says that in some countries the adapter will still be in the box. However, it is not known which countries they are. Most likely, those where manufacturers are legally obliged to complete smartphones with accessories. For example, in France, the iPhone 12 is sold with wired headphones.