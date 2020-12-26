Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ parameters revealed

We have already seen numerous renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family flagships, and the characteristics of the older Galaxy S21 Ultra have also been leaked to the network. Now it’s time for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+.

In fact, these are two versions of the same smartphone, which differ only in screen diagonal, size, and battery capacity. The new items will receive Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens measuring 6.2 and 6.7 inches, respectively, with 2400 × 1080 pixels (Full HD+) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass 7.

An Exynos 2100 processor is installed inside, and although the Snapdragon 888 is not even mentioned, it will be in a version for certain countries. In conjunction with the chip, 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of ROM. The younger model has a 4000 mAh battery. The older one has 4800 mAh. Both support fast charging and wireless charging according to the Qi standard.

The 10-megapixel front camera is located in a circular notch in the center and has an f / 2.2 aperture. The main camera consists of three modules: a 64 MP sensor with a maximum aperture of f / 2.0 and optical stabilization, a 12-megapixel module with a maximum aperture of f / 2.2 and wide-angle optics (120 degrees), as well as a 12-megapixel sensor with a maximum aperture of f / 1.8 and optical stabilization.

Besides, smartphones will receive Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G modem, and Android 11 with One UI 3.1 proprietary shell. The Galaxy S21 measures 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm and weighs 171 g, while the Galaxy S21+ version measures 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm and weighs 202 g.

Recall that the presentation of all three models is scheduled for January 14.