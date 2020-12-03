Samsung Galaxy S20 series started receiving stable version of Android 11 OS with One UI 3.0 shell

After two months of testing Android 11 on Galaxy S20 flagships, Samsung announced a stable version of the firmware.

According to All About Samsung, the system with build number G98xxXXU5CTKG and a weight of 2.1 GB has begun to be received by owners of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20, + Galaxy S20 Ultra in Germany. In other regions, the update will be released before the end of this month. At least that’s what the manufacturer’s recently published roadmap says.

The main software change is the proprietary One UI 3.0 shell. She received an updated interface, slightly changed the camera’s appearance, new applications “Calendar” and “Reminders,” the function of double-clicking on the desktop to lock the smartphone, new settings for Always-On Display and Good Lock, and much more. All the details about the shell can be found here.