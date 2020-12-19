Samsung Galaxy S20 FE started receiving One UI 3.0 update from Android 11

Even though Samsung has promised to update the Galaxy S20 FE to Android 11 early next year, some smartphone users have already started receiving the firmware.

This was reported by the SamMobile edition. The system was released for devices in Russia with build number G780FXXU1BTL1 and December security patch. In other regions, the firmware should be released a little later.

The Galaxy S20 FE, like the Galaxy S20, received a new proprietary One UI 3.0 shell with the update. It has a redesigned interface, new settings, and a notification curtain with a multimedia widget. In addition, the developers have added updated proprietary applications, enhanced Always-On Display capabilities, and much more to the software.