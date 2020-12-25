Samsung Galaxy S20 FE started receiving Android 11 (One UI 3.0) in the global market

Last week, we wrote that Samsung unexpectedly rolled out Android 11 for the Galaxy S20 FE in one region. Now the system is out for everyone.

According to the SamMobile edition, the firmware was released on the global market, moreover, immediately for 4G and 5G versions of the smartphone. The update was released with build numbers G780FXXU1BTL1 and G781BXXU1BTL4, respectively.

The firmware contains the current security patch, all the main innovations of Android 11, as well as the proprietary One UI 3.0 shell. You can check for software availability by going to Settings – System Update.