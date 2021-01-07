Samsung Galaxy S10 series started receiving Android 11 and One UI 3.0

Samsung continues to update its smartphones to Android 11. Now it is the turn of the 2019 flagship Galaxy S10.

Recall that since November, the firmware has been tested on these models, and now a stable version of One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 is available.

According to users who have already received the update, the firmware has the number G97xFXXU9ETLJ and, in addition to the new features of One UI 3.0, contains the January security patch.

For now, the update is available for owners of Exynos-based Galaxy S10e and S10 5G smartphones in Switzerland. But rollouts for the Galaxy S10 and S10+ should begin soon, including in other countries. However, this can take several weeks.

Recall that One UI 3.0 changed the interface, and also added new Always-On Display functions, a redesigned panel with quick settings and multimedia control buttons, an updated Good Lock utility, and much more.