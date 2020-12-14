Samsung Galaxy M12 undergoes certification in India, Geekbench marks Exynos 850

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is reportedly certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Recent developments suggest that a new Samsung phone may soon arrive in India. Separately, a Samsung phone, presumably the Galaxy M12, has been listed on the Geekbench benchmark portal. The list indicates that the smartphone can be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, which previously debuted on the Galaxy A21s. The Galaxy M12 will likely replace the Galaxy M11, which launched in March with entry-level specs. It is also expected to launch in select markets as the Galaxy F12.

MySmartPrice has reported that the Samsung phone was listed on the BIS website with the model number SM-M127G / DS, which is still associated with the Galaxy M12. The same listing also includes the SM-F127G / DS model number, which appears to be related to the Galaxy F12.

According to the report, the BIS certification site does not provide any specific details about the Galaxy M12 or Galaxy F12. However, some previous reports suggest that both phones may be identical, and the Galaxy M12 may appear as the Galaxy F12 in some markets.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specs (expected)

In addition to the BIS certification, a Samsung phone with model number SM-M127F associated with the Galaxy M12 has surfaced on Geekbench. It looks like it has an Exynos 850 SoC and 3GB of RAM. The list on Geekbench also offers Android 11 on the Galaxy smartphone.

Earlier this month, a Samsung phone with the same model number SM-M127F appeared on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. These listings offer Bluetooth v5.0 and Single Band (2.4 GHz) Wi-Fi.

Some early Samsung Galaxy M12 models feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a square-shaped camera module with multiple sensors. The renders also hinted at a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, the phone has a waterdrop notch.