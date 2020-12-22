Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 press renders hit the net

Samsung is now preparing to release the flagship line of smartphones Galaxy S21 and TWS-headphones Galaxy Buds Pro and a new laptop running Chrome OS.

We are talking about the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Its image was shared by the insider Evan Blass (Evan Blass). According to the leak, the device will receive two colors, a rotatable display, and a look as its predecessor. The render shows that the laptop will have thin bezels on three sides. Another novelty will be equipped with a webcam, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. It is also worth waiting for the support of the proprietary S Pen stylus.

Unfortunately, there is no information on the specifications of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 yet and the date of the announcement. Most likely, the novelty will be released in early 2021.