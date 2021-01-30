Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro received only 3 points for maintainability

In mid-January, along with the Galaxy S21 flagships, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Buds Pro wireless headphones. They have already reached the iFixit specialists, who disassembled them and assessed their maintainability.

The earbuds are pretty easy to disassemble: the case, ribbon cables and other components are quickly removed without damage. Also, a special Samsung chip was found on the board – it looks like these are the first headphones from the company with such a SoC.

The PCB can be easily disconnected from the ribbon cable. But replacing the battery will be a tricky task – you will have to unsolder the miniature contacts and remove the glue. Difficult, but possible.

You just need to get inside and remove the motherboard, which means that if you want to replace any components, it can be done without damaging the device.

As a result, however, the Galaxy Buds Pro has a pretty low maintainability score – just 3 out of 10. iFixit called it a step back, but compared to the Galaxy Buds Live, which has a whopping 8. But it’s still better than the AirPods Pro, which earned 0 points and are completely non-repairable.