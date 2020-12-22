Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro prices leaked to the network

The other day we wrote about the Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones’ main features, and now the European prices of new items have leaked to the network.

If you believe the German edition of Galaxy Club’s information, for Galaxy Buds Pro, will be asked in Europe 229 euros. For comparison, Galaxy Buds Live is now selling for 20 euros less. If we talk about a competitor in the face of AirPods Pro, then the situation is the opposite. They cost more – 269 euros.

We will remind you that Galaxy Buds Pro should be presented on January 14 and the flagship Galaxy S21. The earbuds will receive active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, and improved sound and Ambient mode, which increases the volume of ambient noise. Also, the new product is credited with 58 mAh batteries. The charging case, in turn, will have a 500 mAh battery. It will be able to charge wirelessly via Qi technology or the USB-C port.

The Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in three colors: black, purple, and silver.