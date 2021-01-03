Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones in real photos

On the resource, Slashleaks appeared “live” photos of unannounced wireless headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro along with a charging case and packaging that reveals some of the characteristics of the gadget.

The design of the headphones is the same as in the early renders: an oval shape and a glossy surface. And here is a square case, like the Galaxy Buds Live.

Judging by the information on the box, Galaxy Buds Pro will receive IPX7 water protection, that is, they can withstand accidental immersion in water up to one meter deep for 30 minutes. Confirmed active noise cancellation and work with two devices at the same time.

The claimed battery life is from 5 to 18 hours. Most likely, this is the time with and without noise reduction or the operation of some headphones and with a charging case.

We will remind, it is expected that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will be presented on January 14 along with the flagship Galaxy S21.